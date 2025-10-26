How to watch NASCAR on NBC Throwback Marathon on NBC Sports NOW: Start times, stream info, races

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to crown a champion at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 2 at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Ahead of the series finale, NBC Sports NOW is throwing it back with a marathon of some of NASCAR on NBC’s best races. From Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s triumphant win at Daytona in 2001 to Jeff Gordon’s iconic win at Martinsville in his final season, see below for everything you need to know about how to watch, as well as time and tune-in information.

When does the NASCAR on NBC Throwback marathon start?

The NASCAR on NBC Throwback marathon will air in three windows on the NBC Sports NOW channel, a free 24/7 streaming channel from NBC Sports offering daily sports talk shows, live sports and highlights on Peacock , The Roku Channel , Xumo , Pluto TV and more.

Sunday, October 26: 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 3: 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 3: 7:00 p.m. ET

You can also access every NASCAR on NBC Throwback race featured in the marathon on the Motorsports on NBC YouTube Channel.

What races are part of the NASCAR on NBC Throwback marathon?

The NASCAR on NBC Throwback Marathon consists of 18 of some of the best races broadcasted on NBC dating all the way back to 2001.

2001 Pepsi 400 - Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR 75th anniversary moments: 2001 Pepsi 400 Relive the final laps of the 2001 Pepsi 400, where Dale Earnhardt Jr. scored the emotional victory with teammate Michael Waltrip finishing second.

2015 Quaker State 400 - Kentucky Speedway

- Kentucky Speedway 2004 Tropicana 400 - Chicagoland Speedway

- Chicagoland Speedway 2017 Brickyard 400 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

- Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2005 Dickies 500 - Texas Motor Speedway

- Texas Motor Speedway 2003 Sirius at the Glen - Watkins Glen International

- Watkins Glen International 2016 Federated Auto Parts 400 - Richmond International Raceway

- Richmond International Raceway 2015 Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Daytona International Speedway

- Daytona International Speedway 2003 Mountain Dew Southern 500 - Darlington Raceway

- Darlington Raceway 2005 Sony HD 500 - California Speedway

- California Speedway 2001 MBNA Cal Ripken Jr. 400 - Dover Motor Speedway

- Dover Motor Speedway 2002 New Hampshire 301 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway

- New Hampshire Motor Speedway 2004 Banquet 400 - Kansas Speedway

- Kansas Speedway 2018 Bank of America Roval 400 - Charlotte Roval

NASCAR 75th anniversary: Debut of Charlotte ROVAL Relive the NASCAR Cup Series' riveting debut at the Charlotte ROVAL, a weekend full of chaotic racing that ended with one of the most exciting finishes in the sport's history.

2006 Bass Pro Shops MBNA 500 - Atlanta Motor Speedway

- Atlanta Motor Speedway 2006 UAW Ford 500 - Talladega Super Speedway

- Talladega Super Speedway 2015 Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500 - Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Kenseth vs. Logano Look back on the 2015 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville, where Matt Kenseth took out then-leader Joey Logano.

2004 Ford 400 - Homestead-Miami Speedway

