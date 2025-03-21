 Skip navigation
Top News

How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Homestead-Miami: Start time, TV info and weather

  
Published March 21, 2025 10:00 AM

The Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash will begin for the 2025 season Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

A $100,000 bonus will be available for the highest finisher among Justin Allgaier, Jesse Love, Austin Hill and Sam Mayer — the top four Xfinity Series regulars in the March 15 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Dash 4 Cash winner and the next three highest-finishing Xfinity regulars will be eligible for another $100,000 bonus in the March 29 race at Martinsville Speedway.

Hill is the most recent Xfinity winner at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Richard Childress Racing driver swept both stages and qualified for his Championship 4 debut by winning last October.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:10 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage opens at 9 a.m. ... Driver introductions are at 3:30 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Cody Workman of Charlotte Harbor YoungLife at 3:52 p.m. ... Estefania Saavedra will perform the anthem at 3:53 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 39 cars entered

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race starting at 4 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Sunny with a high of 81 degrees and light winds. It’s expected to be 79 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST YEAR: Austin Hill swept both stages in an Oct. 26, 2024 victory that secured his debut spot in the Championship 4 field.