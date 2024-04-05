How to watch Saturday Xfinity race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and more

Xfinity teams return to Martinsville Speedway for a Saturday night race under the lights.

This is the 42nd time Xfinity teams have competed at the Virginia short track. Justin Allgaier won last season’s playoff race at Martinsville. John Hunter Nemechek won last season’s spring race at Martinsville. Allgaier and Brandon Jones are the only drivers on the entry list with past Xfinity wins at Martinsville.

Saturday’s race will mark an Xfinity debut for Late Model champion Carson Kvapil. He will drive the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:38 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:47 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Driver introductions will take place at 7:10 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (131.5 miles) on the .526-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying takes place Friday at 5:40 p.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 7 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 54 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer won the pole and led the first five laps of the race but it was John Hunter Nemechek who dominated. Nemechek led 198 of the 250 laps, won both stages and won the race after holding off Sammy Smith. Custer, Josh Berry and Brandon Jones rounded out the top five. Eight drivers failed to finish the race.

