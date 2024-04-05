 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Masters Tournament 2024: Pre-tournament press conference schedule includes Tiger Woods
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
Austin Hill making select Cup starts for Richard Childress Racing
NCAA Basketball: Oregon at Southern California
USC’s Bronny James declares for NBA draft and enters transfer portal after 1 season

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insiderfowler_240405.jpg
Evaluating potential 250, 450 SMX playoffs field
nbc_pst_muvlivpreview_240404.jpg
Can Man Utd replicate FA Cup miracle v. Liverpool?
nbc_smx_insider30board_240405.jpg
Who’s to blame for the Lawrence, Barcia collision?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Masters Tournament 2024: Pre-tournament press conference schedule includes Tiger Woods
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
Austin Hill making select Cup starts for Richard Childress Racing
NCAA Basketball: Oregon at Southern California
USC’s Bronny James declares for NBA draft and enters transfer portal after 1 season

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insiderfowler_240405.jpg
Evaluating potential 250, 450 SMX playoffs field
nbc_pst_muvlivpreview_240404.jpg
Can Man Utd replicate FA Cup miracle v. Liverpool?
nbc_smx_insider30board_240405.jpg
Who’s to blame for the Lawrence, Barcia collision?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Saturday Xfinity race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and more

  
Published April 5, 2024 12:00 PM

Xfinity teams return to Martinsville Speedway for a Saturday night race under the lights.

This is the 42nd time Xfinity teams have competed at the Virginia short track. Justin Allgaier won last season’s playoff race at Martinsville. John Hunter Nemechek won last season’s spring race at Martinsville. Allgaier and Brandon Jones are the only drivers on the entry list with past Xfinity wins at Martinsville.

NASCAR Xfinity Series King of Tough 250
Friday 5: Inside the mind of a NASCAR driver
Shane van Gisbergen shares some of the nuances he’s learning on track in NASCAR.

Saturday’s race will mark an Xfinity debut for Late Model champion Carson Kvapil. He will drive the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:38 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:47 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Driver introductions will take place at 7:10 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (131.5 miles) on the .526-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
Opportunity awaits Stewart-Haas Racing at Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR Cup teams race Sunday afternoon at Martinsville.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying takes place Friday at 5:40 p.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 7 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 54 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Cole Custer won the pole and led the first five laps of the race but it was John Hunter Nemechek who dominated. Nemechek led 198 of the 250 laps, won both stages and won the race after holding off Sammy Smith. Custer, Josh Berry and Brandon Jones rounded out the top five. Eight drivers failed to finish the race.