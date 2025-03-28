 Skip navigation
MLB
How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and weather

  
Published March 28, 2025 10:00 AM

The Dash 4 Cash continues Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, the first short track of the Xfinity Series season.

After winning the $100,000 bonus with his victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Justin Allgaier will be eligible for the Dash 4 Cash again at Martinsville along with Sam Mayer, Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed.

The highest-finishing driver will earn the $100,000 prize in the second Xfinity Dash 4 Cash race of the season. Allgaier has claimed the $100,000 prize a series-record six times.

Part-time driver Aric Almirola has won the past two Xfinity races at Martinsville. He will try for three consecutive at the track, racing Saturday in the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Major General Jason L. Morris, Director of Operations for the USMC, at 5:01 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:10 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage opens at 12:30 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 4:30 p.m. ... Motor Racing Outreach chaplain Billy Mauldin will give the invocation at 4:53 p.m. ... Kevin Bennear, Master Gunnery Sergeant, The President’s Own United States Marine Band, will perform the national anthem at 4:54 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (131.5 miles) on the 0.526-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 40 cars entered at Martinsville

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race starting at 4:30 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Cloudy with a high of 78 degrees and winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 76 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Almirola swept both stages in his seventh Xfinity Series victory last Nov. 2, qualifying Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota for the Championship 4 owner’s title.

LAST YEAR: Almirola won in overtime to earn the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus.