How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Roval: Start time, TV info and weather

The second round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs will conclude with a 67-lap event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval that likely will end after sunset and under the lights for the first time.

The race will begin shortly after 5 p.m. ET, and sunset is at 7:11 p.m. Every full-length Xfinity race at the Roval has taken at least two hours to complete with the 2020 race lasting more than 2 hours and 43 minutes. Temporary lighting will be used on the infield sections of the 17-turn, 2.28-mile layout, supplementing the permanent light fixtures on the 1.5-mile oval.

Kansas winner Brandon Jones, Connor Zilisch and Justin Allgaier have clinched three of the eight spots in the third round.

Sam Mayer, the defending winner at the Roval, is ranked fourth in the standings, 43 points above the cutline. Other drivers currently in provisional spots to advance: Taylor Gray (plus-16), Sheldon Creed (plus-12), Carson Kvapil (plus-9) and Jesse Love (plus-5).

Below the cutline are: Nick Sanchez (minus-5), Austin Hill (minus-7), Harrison Burton (minus-eight) and Sammy Smith (minus-14).

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Roval

(All times Eastern)

START: The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:10 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 10 a.m. ... Qualifying will be at 12:40 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 4:30 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 4:52 p.m. ... The command to start engines is scheduled to be given at 4:59 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 67 laps (152.76 miles) on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile road course in Concord, North Carolina.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

PURSE: $1,651,939

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 42 cars entered at the Roval.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 4:30 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Partly cloudy with light and variable winds and a high of 77 degrees with a 7% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST YEAR: Sam Mayer led the final two laps after seizing the lead in overtime from Parker Kligerman, who was leading when the yellow flag flew just before he took the white flag that would have given him the victory.