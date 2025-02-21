How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info and weather

Headed to another drafting track after opening the year at Daytona International Speedway, the Xfinity Series will continue its 2025 season Saturday, Feb. 22 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Georgia native Austin Hill swept last year’s Xfinity races at Atlanta and has won four of the past five at his home track in Hampton, Georgia.

With seven wins on drafting tracks in the Xfinity Series, Hill is tied for third with Dale Earnhardt Jr. behind Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart, who share the record with eight victories apiece.

The race will be televised on The CW Network, which is in its first full season as the Xfinity Series’ exclusive broadcaster.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to fire engines is to be given at 4:59 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:10 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage opens at 2 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 4:25 p.m. ... The invocation is scheduled for 4:51 p.m. ... The National Anthem will be performed at 4:52 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps (251.02 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — It’s expected to be mostly sunny and 51 degrees for the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST YEAR: Austin Hill won the Feb. 24, 2024 race in overtime by 0.106 seconds over Chandler Smith and Shane van Gisbergen.