How to watch Sunday’s Cup championship race on NBC and Peacock: Start time, TV info, weather

NASCAR will crown its 2025 Cup Series champion Sunday at Phoenix Raceway in what could be the end of an era in multiple ways.

The title will be awarded after 312 laps to the best finisher among Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, William Byron and Kyle Larson. It’s the sixth consecutive year that the 1-mile oval in Avondale, Arizona, has played host to the championship season finale, which will return to Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2026.

Homestead was the site of the championship race for six consecutive years from 2014-19, but the playoff format might not return next season as NASCAR is mulling changes to how its champions are determined. A decision is expected during the offseason.

If it’s the last of its kind, the Championship 4 will go out by featuring a battle between the two most successful teams in NASCAR playoff history — Joe Gibbs Racing (Hamlin, Briscoe) and Hendrick Motorsports (Byron, Larson).

It’s the second time Gibbs and Hendrick have had half the title field — in 2021, Larson won the race and the title over Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott and JGR’s Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

Byron, who won from the pole position at Martinsville Speedway to advance to the title round, is making his third consecutive Championship 4 appearance as the only returnee from 2024. The only Championship 4 driver without a playoff win, Larson is in the title round for the third time and seeking his second championship.

Briscoe, who won at Talladega Superspeedway to advance, is making his Championship 4 debut in his first season at Joe Gibbs Racing.

With four previous title round berths (2014, 2019-21), Hamlin has the most Championship 4 experience but is still seeking his first Cup title.

In the March 9 race at Phoenix, Hamlin (second) finished best among the title contenders ahead of Larson (third) Byron (sixth) and Briscoe (35th). Each driver is a winner at Phoenix, but only Hamlin has multiple wins — but his most recent was in 2019.

With the championship being decided between Hendrick’s Chevrolets and Gibbs’ Toyotas, Ford’s streak of three consecutive titles with Team Penske has ended.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:34 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage will open at 10:30 a.m. ... The drivers meeting will be at 2:10 p.m. ... Championship 4 driver introductions will be at 3 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 3:16 p.m. ... The command to start engines will be given at 3:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) on the 1-mile oval in Avondale, Arizona.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

PURSE: $12,394,135

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 37 cars entered at Phoenix Raceway.

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race starting with Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. (click here for information on signing up for Peacock). Leigh Diffey will handle play by play with analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, and Parker Kligerman will be the pit reporters. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Mainly sunny with a high of 90 degrees with light and variable winds and a 0% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 88 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell led a race-high 105 laps — the final time by snatching first away from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin on the last lap of the March 9 race.

LAST YEAR: Team Penske’s Joey Logano captured his third Cup championship, leading 107 laps and holding off teammate Ryan Blaney to win the Nov. 9, 2024, race.