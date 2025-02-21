How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info and weather

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/q1mbftgnutvlyfezxgcf
Ranking the top five portal WR classes
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Akil Baddoo
Tigers’ Akil Baddoo has surgery for broken bone in hand and will miss start of season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bregoal4_250221.jpg
Carvalho makes it 4-0 for Brentford v. Leicester
oly_stm1500_jordanstolz_250221.jpg
Stolz storms to 1500m win at World Cup in Poland
Potgieter_HLs_raw.jpg
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/q1mbftgnutvlyfezxgcf
Ranking the top five portal WR classes
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Akil Baddoo
Tigers’ Akil Baddoo has surgery for broken bone in hand and will miss start of season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bregoal4_250221.jpg
Carvalho makes it 4-0 for Brentford v. Leicester
oly_stm1500_jordanstolz_250221.jpg
Stolz storms to 1500m win at World Cup in Poland
Potgieter_HLs_raw.jpg
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta: Start time, TV info and weather

  
Published February 21, 2025 04:00 PM

The NASCAR Cup Series returns Sunday to Atlanta Motor Speedway, trying to one-up one of its best finishes in history.

Winner Daniel Suarez, runner-up Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch were separated by 0.007 seconds after 400 miles on Feb. 25, 2024 for the closest three-way finish ever in the Cup Series and the fourth tightest overall.

The shootout was no outlier at the 1.54-mile oval, which has become a thrill ride in NASCAR’s premier series since being reconfigured into a high-banked drafting track three years ago. Suarez’s second career victory in Cup capped a race with a track-record 48 lead changes.

The winning pass for the lead has occurred during the final two laps in four of the past five races at Atlanta. Joey Logano won last September by leading the final two laps.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Billy Gibbons, ZZ Top lead singer and guitarist, at 3:08 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at noon. ... The drivers meeting will begin at 2 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 2:25 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 3 p.m. ... The National Anthem will be performed at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 260 laps (400.4 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: Fox will begin its race broadcast at 3 p.m. Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Partly cloudy with an afternoon high of 56 degrees and a 1 percent chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST YEAR: Ending a Feb. 25, 2024 race that produced a track-record 48 lead changes, Daniel Suarez beat Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in the closest three-way finish in NASCAR history.