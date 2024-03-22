How to watch Xfinity race at COTA: Start time, TV info and weather

Xfinity teams return to action Saturday at Circuit of the Americas after one week off.

This is the fourth Xfinity race on the 3.410-mile road course. AJ Allmendinger has won the last two races at COTA. Kyle Busch won the inaugural Xfinity race at COTA in 2021.

Allmendinger will be back in the lineup as he competes full-time in Xfinity. The entry list also includes Kyle Larson, Daniil Kvyat, RC Enerson, Ty Gibbs, Ty Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen, Ed Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.

Only two drivers have secure spots in the Xfinity playoffs. Austin Hill won the first two races of the season. Chandler Smith won at Phoenix.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at COTA

(All times Eastern)

START: Country musician Cody Jinks will give the command to start engines at 5:08 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:19 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Driver introductions will take place at 4:40 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 5 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 5:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 46 laps (156.86 miles) on the 3.410-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 14. Stage 2 ends at Lap 30

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying takes place Friday at 6 p.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 4 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Allmendinger started from the pole, won stage 1 and led 28 laps. Sheldon Creed led 16 laps and won stage 2. Allmendinger had to work his way back through the field after being involved in an incident. He took the lead from Creed with 14 laps to go and held off William Byron on the final run to the checkered flag. Ty Gibbs, Sammy Smith and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top five after crossing the finish line more than 10 seconds behind Allmendinger and Byron.