How to watch Xfinity Richmond race: Start time, TV info and weather

NASCAR Xfinity teams continue the season Saturday with an afternoon race at Richmond Raceway.

Xfinity teams have competed at the .75-mile short track every season since Tommy Houston won in 1982. Chandler Smith is the defending winner.

Smith is one of three Richmond winners in the lineup. He joins Justin Allgaier, who swept the 2020 Xfinity doubleheader, and 2019 winner Cole Custer.

Shane van Gisbergen, Hailie Deegan, Corey Heim, Bubba Pollard, Taylor Gray and Jesse Love are notable drivers who will compete at Richmond for the first time in Xfinity. Aric Almirola will make his first Xfinity start at Richmond since 2015.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Richmond

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 1:38 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:45 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Driver introductions will take place at 1 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 1:30 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 1:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (187.5 miles) on the .75-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 75. Stage 2 ends at Lap 150.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying will take place Saturday at 9:05 a.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 12:30 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 66 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier started from the pole, led two laps and finished 13th. He won the Dash 4 Cash bonus. Chandler Smith started eighth, won stage 1 and led 83 laps. Smith won after taking the lead from John Hunter Nemechek with 12 laps remaining. Nemechek, Josh Berry, Kaz Grala and Cole Custer rounded out the top five.

