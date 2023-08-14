 Skip navigation
Top News

Mariners' Marco Gonzales season-ending surgery
Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales will have season-ending forearm surgery
Angels Shohei Ohtani arm fatigue
Angels two-way star Ohtani to skip next pitching start with arm fatigue
Tampa Bay Rays Wander Franco
MLB looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Franco

Top Clips

nbc_pl_jpwcolwillintv_230813.jpg
Colwill on Pochettino’s instant impact on Chelsea
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Finals
nbc_golf_gc_rorydisc_230813.jpg
McIlroy unlucky at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Indy road course winners and losers

  
Published August 14, 2023 07:00 AM

INDIANAPOLIS — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Indianapolis.

WINNERS

Michael McDowell — Scores his second career Cup victory and this was not a fluke. He led 54 of 82 laps, including the final 30. He stayed ahead of Chase Elliott, the winningest active driver on road courses. McDowell has done much to help build Front Row Motorsports and his pairing with rookie crew chief Travis Peterson is such an example.

Chase Elliott — His runner-up finish was not the victory he needs to make the playoffs, but it tied for his best result of the season. He has two more chances to make the playoffs. Odd fact: Elliott has finished second both times McDowell has won in Cup (2021 Daytona 500 and Sunday’s race at Indy).

Alex Bowman — Fifth-place finish ended a streak of 13 races without a top-10 result.

Shane van Gisbergen — He didn’t feel well before the race and fought some issues with his car to finish 10th in his second career Cup start. While he might not make it back to another NASCAR race this season due to his Supercars schedule, fans should see plenty of him next year in various NASCAR series as he makes the move to the U.S.

LOSERS

AJ Allmendinger — Entered the race 24 points out of the final playoff spot and just had a miserable weekend. Was frustrated after qualifying 26th and things didn’t go well in the race. He placed 26th and is 87 points out the final playoff spot.

Kyle Busch — An issue with the engine slowed his car and led to his second consecutive 37th-place finish. He has finished 36th or worse in three of the last five races.