Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus among nominees for Hall of Fame

  
Published July 12, 2023 02:19 PM

Seven-time Cup champions Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus are among the nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Johnson won all seven of his titles with Knaus as his crew chief, creating one of the sport’s most formidable pairings.

They both join the Modern Era ballot in their first year of eligibility.

Donnie Allison, an original member of the Alabama Gang, joins the Pioneer ballot for the first time. The Pioneer ballot is for those whose careers began more than 60 years ago.

Two Modern Era candidates and one Pioneer candidate will be elected to the Class of 2024. Voting takes place Aug. 2 by a panel of 61 people and a fan ballot.

Also, former NASCAR executive Les Richter will be on the Landmark Award ballot for the first time. The Landmark Award honors those who made significant contributions to the growth and esteem of NASCAR.

Here are the nominees:

Modern Era Ballot

Neil Bonnett, won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

Tim Brewer, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Jeff Burton, won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s

Carl Edwards, winner of 28 NASCAR Cup Series races and 2007 Xfinity Series champion

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500s

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief

Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion

Chad Knaus, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Larry Phillips, first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

Pioneer Ballot

Donnie Allison, 10-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, 1967 Cup Series Rookie of the Year

Sam Ard, NASCAR Xfinity Series pioneer and two-time champion

AJ Foyt, won seven NASCAR Cup Series races including the 1972 Daytona 500

Banjo Matthews, built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships

Ralph Moody, two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion as mechanical genius of Holman-Moody

Landmark Award

Janet Guthrie, the first female to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series superspeedway race

Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

Lesa France Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice Chair and one of the most influential women in sports

Dr. Joseph Mattioli, founder of Pocono Raceway

Les Richter, long-time NASCAR executive oversaw competition, helped grow the sport on the West Coast