John Hunter Nemechek leads Xfinity practice at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, Ariz. – John Hunter Nemechek was fastest in Xfinity Series practice at Phoenix Raceway on Friday.

Friday’s session was the final practice of the Xfinity season. Teams had 50 minutes to prepare for Saturday’s qualifying session and subsequent championship race.

Nemechek led the way with a best lap of 130.063 mph. He ran 45 laps around the 1-mile track. Nemechek had the fastest 10-lap average and the fastest 15-lap average during practice.

Cole Custer was second on the speed charts with a lap of 129.417 mph. He was followed by Riley Herbst (128.972 mph), Justin Allgaier (128.949 mph) and Sammy Smith (128.940 mph).

Sam Mayer was the furthest back of the Championship 4 drivers. He had the 10th-fastest lap in practice at 128.576 mph.

Custer, Allgaier and Nemechek all ran at least 40 laps during the 50-minute session. Mayer only ran 30 laps. He spent time in the garage studying data after doing practice pit stops.

Qualifying is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. USA Network and the NBC Sports App will have coverage. The race is scheduled to start at 7:18 p.m. ET.

