NASCAR weekend schedule for Phoenix championship races

All three of the national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The Craftsman Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series teams will close out their respective seasons with championship races. Four drivers in each series will enter the weekend with championship dreams. Only one in each series will accomplish this goal.

The ARCA Menards Series West teams also will be in action at Phoenix to close out the season with the championship race.

Phoenix Raceway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Thursday: Sunny skies with a high of 85 degrees and no chance of rain.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 85 degrees and no chance of rain. A high of 76 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series championship race.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 degrees and no chance of rain. High of 84 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity championship race.

Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series championship race.

Thursday, Nov. 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

5 – 10 p.m. — Truck Series

6 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. — ARCA West

Track activity

8 – 8:50 p.m. — Truck Series practice (no TV)

9 – 10 p.m. — ARCA West practice (no TV))

10:10 – 10:30 p.m. — ARCA West qualifying (no TV)

Friday, Nov. 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 p.m. — Truck Series

12 p.m. — ARCA West

3 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

3 – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

2:30 p.m. — ARCA West race (100 laps, 100 miles; FloRacing)

6:05 p.m. - 6:55 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

7:05 – 7:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

8:05 – 8:55 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

10 p.m. — Truck Series race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Nov. 4

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 – 4:20 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

4:35 – 6 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

7 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Nov. 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity