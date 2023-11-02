NASCAR weekend schedule for Phoenix championship races

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MotoGP of Thailand - Race
Ducati clinches second straight MotoGP title but rider championship still unclear
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks
Basketball Pickups: Pair of Mavs pour in triples Wednesday
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
MLB: World Series-Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5

Top Clips

nbc_bte_lsuvbama_231101.jpg
What to make of Alabama vs. LSU in Week 10
nbc_nas_preecemodifiedv3_231101.jpg
Preece’s emotional NASCAR Whelen Modified win
nbc_nas_preecemodified_231101.jpg
Preece’s emotional NASCAR Whelen Modified win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MotoGP of Thailand - Race
Ducati clinches second straight MotoGP title but rider championship still unclear
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks
Basketball Pickups: Pair of Mavs pour in triples Wednesday
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
MLB: World Series-Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5

Top Clips

nbc_bte_lsuvbama_231101.jpg
What to make of Alabama vs. LSU in Week 10
nbc_nas_preecemodifiedv3_231101.jpg
Preece’s emotional NASCAR Whelen Modified win
nbc_nas_preecemodified_231101.jpg
Preece’s emotional NASCAR Whelen Modified win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR weekend schedule for Phoenix championship races

  
Published November 2, 2023 07:00 AM

All three of the national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The Craftsman Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series teams will close out their respective seasons with championship races. Four drivers in each series will enter the weekend with championship dreams. Only one in each series will accomplish this goal.

The ARCA Menards Series West teams also will be in action at Phoenix to close out the season with the championship race.

Phoenix Raceway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Thursday: Sunny skies with a high of 85 degrees and no chance of rain.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 85 degrees and no chance of rain. A high of 76 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series championship race.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 degrees and no chance of rain. High of 84 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity championship race.

Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series championship race.

Thursday, Nov. 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 5 – 10 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 6 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. — ARCA West

Track activity

  • 8 – 8:50 p.m. — Truck Series practice (no TV)
  • 9 – 10 p.m. — ARCA West practice (no TV))
  • 10:10 – 10:30 p.m. — ARCA West qualifying (no TV)

Friday, Nov. 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 12 p.m. — ARCA West
  • 3 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 3 – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 p.m. — ARCA West race (100 laps, 100 miles; FloRacing)
  • 6:05 p.m. - 6:55 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 7:05 – 7:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 8:05 – 8:55 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 10 p.m. — Truck Series race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Nov. 4

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 – 4:20 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 4:35 – 6 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Nov. 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (312 laps, 312 miles; NBC, Peacock, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)