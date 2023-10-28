Live Xfinity Series updates from Martinsville Speedway

The Xfinity Series closes out the Round of 8 this Saturday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, USA).

The 250-lap event at the .526-mile short track is the final opportunity for championship-hopeful drivers to secure spots in the Championship 4. Sam Mayer is the only driver locked in after he won at Homestead last week.

John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed and Sammy Smith are the drivers still in championship contention.

Nemechek is 44 points above the cutline entering the Las Vegas weekend. Custer holds the final transfer spot to the Championship 4 by three points. He is in a tie with Austin Hill. Justin Allgaier is the first driver below the cutline.

There are three previous Homestead winners in the lineup. Nemechek won this season’s spring race. Brandon Jones won last season’s spring race. Josh Berry won the 2021 spring race.

The Xfinity Series coverage will begin at 3 p.m. on USA Network.

Follow along for updates throughout Saturday afternoon from the racetrack.