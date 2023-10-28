Live Xfinity Series updates from Martinsville Speedway
One race remains before the field cuts to four drivers.
The Xfinity Series closes out the Round of 8 this Saturday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, USA).
The 250-lap event at the .526-mile short track is the final opportunity for championship-hopeful drivers to secure spots in the Championship 4. Sam Mayer is the only driver locked in after he won at Homestead last week.
John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed and Sammy Smith are the drivers still in championship contention.
Nemechek is 44 points above the cutline entering the Las Vegas weekend. Custer holds the final transfer spot to the Championship 4 by three points. He is in a tie with Austin Hill. Justin Allgaier is the first driver below the cutline.
There are three previous Homestead winners in the lineup. Nemechek won this season’s spring race. Brandon Jones won last season’s spring race. Josh Berry won the 2021 spring race.
The Xfinity Series coverage will begin at 3 p.m. on USA Network.
Follow along for updates throughout Saturday afternoon from the racetrack.
Three drivers enter the weekend in must-win situations. Sammy Smith is 49 points out of a transfer spot to the Championship 4. Chandler Smith is 54 points out of a transfer spot. Sheldon Creed is 65 points out of a transfer spot.
Sammy Smith, who starts from pole after Friday’s qualifying session, finished second during this season’s spring race at Martinsville. This was his second career start at the short track.
Creed has three Xfinity starts at Martinsville. He finished 30th in last season’s spring race and 27th in this season’s spring race. Creed’s best finish is second in last season’s playoff race.
Chandler Smith only has one career start at Martinsville. He finished 10th in this season’s spring race.
Other storylines to watch:
--Justin Allgaier enters the race three points out of a transfer spot to the Championship 4. He has an easier path forward than the three other drivers below the cutline. Allgaier also has the most experience out of this group.
The Xfinity veteran has six career starts at Martinsville. The track was not part of the Xfinity schedule between 2006 and 2020. Allgaier has finished top 10 in five of these races and top five in three of them. This includes last season’s playoff race when he scored 17 stage points before finishing fifth.
--Austin Hill enters the race three points ahead of Allgaier and the cutline. He has an opportunity to reach the Championship 4 for the first time in his Xfinity career but will have to do so with a different person calling the shots.
Crew chief Andy Street will miss the race while serving a suspension for loose lug nuts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In his place will be Mike Shiplett, Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity competition director. Shiplett has considerable success in the series with 24 wins. This includes a seven-win season with Cole Custer in 2019.
Sammy Smith will lead the field to the green flag on Saturday afternoon at Martinsville.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will start from pole for the first time in his national series career as he seeks a win that will put him in the Championship 4.
Justin Allgaier, who is three points below the cutline, will start the playoff race second. Cole Custer, who is three points above Allgaier, will line up third. Riley Herbst and John Hunter Nemechek (+44) will round out the top five.
Chandler Smith in seventh, Sheldon Creed in eighth, and Austin Hill in ninth are other playoff drivers inside of the top 10.
Sam Mayer in 17th is the only playoff driver starting outside the top 10. Mayer is the only driver with a spot in the Championship 4.