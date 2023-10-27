Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole

Playoff driver Sammy will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 3:48 p.m. ET Saturday on USA Network.

Smith enters the race 49 points below the cutline. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver earned his first career series pole with a lap of 94.515 mph.

“We knew coming into here we had our act together,” Smith told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon. “And we did that. ... So just got to keep up with the track (Saturday) and do our jobs.”

He’ll be joined on the front row by Justin Allgaier (94.458 mph). The JR Motorsports driver enters the race three points below the cutline.

“Qualifying this year has definitely been something that I focused on,” Allgaier told Coon. “I’m not a great qualifier by trade. Had to dig deep and this team has rallied behind that.”

Cole Custer, who is three points ahead of Allgaier, qualified third with a lap of 94.439 mph. Riley Herbst (94.218 mph) will start fourth. John Hunter Nemechek, who is 44 points ahead of Allgaier, will start fifth after a lap of 94.148 mph.

Austin Hill, who also is three points ahead of Allgaier, qualified ninth after a lap of 94.027 mph.