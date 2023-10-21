Homestead Truck results: Carson Hocevar wins, Championship 4 set

Carson Hocevar passed Ben Rhodes with 11 laps to go at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He led the way to the checkered flag and won his way into the Championship 4.

Hocevar joined Corey Heim, who was the first driver to lock up a spot in the Championship 4 by winning at Bristol on Sept. 14. Rhodes finished third and pointed his way into the championship race. Grant Enfinger finished fifth and pointed his way in.

Nick Sanchez, Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski and Zane Smith were all eliminated at Homestead. This is the first season Smith did not reach the Championship 4 as a full-time driver. He finished second, second and first in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Hocevar’s win clinched the Craftsman Truck Series manufacturer championship for Chevrolet. This is the 11th time Chevrolet has won the manufacturer championship.

There were five cautions totaling 29 laps in the 134-lap race. This meant 22% of the race was run under caution.

Stage 1 winner: Corey Heim

Stage 2 winner: Corey Heim

Who had a good race: Hocevar started second and scored 10 points in the first two stages. He took the lead with 11 laps to go and won his fourth race of the season. … Rhodes started outside the top 20 after handling issues in qualifying. He missed out on stage points and then crew chief Rich Lushes threw a Hail Mary by pitting for tires on Lap 81. Rhodes could not hold off Smith but advanced by finishing third. … Enfinger finished fifth and pointed his way into the Championship 4.

Who had a bad race: Eckes was penalized on Lap 59 for a restart violation. He was penalized for speeding on Lap 97 during a green flag pit stop. He failed to advance … An issue with Majeski’s air gun led to a slow stop with just over 30 laps to go. He finished 10th and failed to advance. ... Smith scored 16 stage points but did not secure the win he needed. He failed to advance. ... Sanchez finished 18th after scoring 10 stage points. He failed to advance.

Next: The Truck Series championship race takes place on Friday, Nov. 3. FS1 will provide coverage at 10 p.m. ET.

