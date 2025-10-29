Justin Haley to drive in NASCAR Truck Series in 2026 for Kaulig Racing

Justin Haley will return to Kaulig Racing and drive full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026, the team announced Wednesday.

Kaulig Racing also announced that Daniel Dye will drive for the team in the Truck Series next season. Haley and Dye will join Brenden “Butterbean” Queen in RAM Trucks for the team next year. Kaulig Racing will run five RAM trucks full-time next season. Drivers for the other two rides have not been announced.

Chris Rice, chief executive officer of Kaulig Racing, confirmed Wednesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” that the team will “pause” its Xfinity program to focus on its Cup and Truck efforts.

Haley drove for Kaulig’s Xfinity program from 2019-21 and drove full-time for the team’s Cup program from 2022-23. Haley has driven in Cup this season for Spire Motorsports. It was previously announced that he would not return to Spire Motorsports after this season.

Dye is completing his first full season with Kaulig in the Xfinity Series.

“We’re thrilled to announce these two talented young drivers in the Kaulig RAM 1500 trucks,” said team owner Matt Kaulig in a statement from the team. “Justin is an important part of our past, and I’m thrilled that he is returning to be a part of our very bright future. Daniel grew up in the RAM family, so it is super cool that he gets to represent RAM in their return to NASCAR. Both drivers have great stories to tell that align and represent what we are building here at Kaulig Racing.”