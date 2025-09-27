Kansas Speedway Xfinity results: Brandon Jones scores victory

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Brandon Jones scored his third career Xfinity victory at Kansas Speedway, leading the final 38 laps Saturday.

The victory is the seventh of Jones’ career.

“In my career that was by far my best executed race,” Jones said.

Connor Zilisch finished second and set a series record. This marks his 16th consecutive top-five finish, breaking the tie he had with Sam Ard, who set the mark in 1983.

Zilisch and Justin Allgaier, who finished 13th after leading a race-high 79 laps, joined Jones in advancing to the next round.

Austin Hill finished third, Sammy Smith was fourth and Sheldon Creed placed fifth.

Jesse Love holds the final transfer spot to the Round of 8 heading into next weekend’s cut-off race at the Charlotte Roval.

Those below the cutline are Nick Sanchez (-5 points), Hill (-7), Harrison Burton (-8) and Sammy Smith (-14).

Brenden Queen finished ninth for Kaulig Racing for his first Xfinity top-10 finish.

#NASCAR … Butterbean Queen scores his first Xfinity top 10, placing 9th at Kansas. pic.twitter.com/pH5YYOy5ki — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) September 27, 2025

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Next: The opening round of the Xfinity playoffs ends at 5 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Charlotte Roval.