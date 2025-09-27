 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Afternoon Four-balls
Ryder Cup tensions flare inside ropes between Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and others
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes
Scottie Scheffler winless, Rory McIlroy undefeated; they’ll meet in Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup
2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_org_qb_4th_stop_250927.jpg
Moore gets stopped on 4th down vs. Penn State
nbc_cfb_penn_org_mobamba_250927v2.jpg
Penn State fans sing ‘Mo Bamba’ vs. Oregon
JamesFranklinEntranceMPOX.jpg
Penn State and Oregon enter White Out game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Afternoon Four-balls
Ryder Cup tensions flare inside ropes between Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and others
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes
Scottie Scheffler winless, Rory McIlroy undefeated; they’ll meet in Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup
2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_org_qb_4th_stop_250927.jpg
Moore gets stopped on 4th down vs. Penn State
nbc_cfb_penn_org_mobamba_250927v2.jpg
Penn State fans sing ‘Mo Bamba’ vs. Oregon
JamesFranklinEntranceMPOX.jpg
Penn State and Oregon enter White Out game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kansas Speedway Xfinity results: Brandon Jones scores victory

  
Published September 27, 2025 07:43 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Brandon Jones scored his third career Xfinity victory at Kansas Speedway, leading the final 38 laps Saturday.

The victory is the seventh of Jones’ career.

“In my career that was by far my best executed race,” Jones said.

MORE: Kansas Xfinity results

Connor Zilisch finished second and set a series record. This marks his 16th consecutive top-five finish, breaking the tie he had with Sam Ard, who set the mark in 1983.

Zilisch and Justin Allgaier, who finished 13th after leading a race-high 79 laps, joined Jones in advancing to the next round.

Austin Hill finished third, Sammy Smith was fourth and Sheldon Creed placed fifth.

Jesse Love holds the final transfer spot to the Round of 8 heading into next weekend’s cut-off race at the Charlotte Roval.

MORE: Xfinity driver points

Those below the cutline are Nick Sanchez (-5 points), Hill (-7), Harrison Burton (-8) and Sammy Smith (-14).

Brenden Queen finished ninth for Kaulig Racing for his first Xfinity top-10 finish.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Next: The opening round of the Xfinity playoffs ends at 5 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Charlotte Roval.