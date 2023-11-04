 Skip navigation
Kyle Busch leads Cup Series practice at Phoenix

  
Published November 3, 2023 09:09 PM

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Kyle Busch was fastest in Cup Series practice at Phoenix Raceway on Friday.

Friday’s session was the final practice of the Cup season. Teams had 50 minutes to prepare for Saturday’s qualifying session and Sunday’s championship race.

Busch led the way with a best lap of 130.813 mph. He ran 61 laps around the 1-mile track.

MORE: Cup practice results at Phoenix

Bubba Wallace was second on the speed charts with a best lap of 130.676 mph. He ran 69 laps, the most in the field. Wallace was followed by Ryan Blaney (130.425 mph), Christopher Bell (130.378 mph) and Ross Chastain (130.378 mph).

Bell was fastest in 10-lap average for the session. Blaney was the fastest in 15- and 20-lap average.

Blaney said over the radio at the end of the practice session that he had no rear security. He ultimately headed down pit road and then to the garage to close out the session.

William Byron had the seventh-fastest lap during the practice session at 130.01 mph. Kyle Larson was 11th-fastest at 129.846 mph.

Larson grazed the wall during the practice session. He avoided major damage and was able to continue making laps around Phoenix. Crew chief Cliff Daniels said after the practice session that the No. 5 was just missing some vinyl and that “this was right in line” with where the team needed to be.

AJ Allmendinger spun during practice after contact with the left-rear quarterpanel of Busch’s car. Both drivers had to head to their garage bays for repairs. Busch was able to complete more laps after exiting the garage.

Qualifying is set for 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday. USA Network and the NBC Sports App will have coverage. Sunday’s race is scheduled to start at 3:32 p.m. ET. NBC and Peacock will provide coverage.