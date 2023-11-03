 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 US Open - Day 1
Belinda Bencic, Olympic tennis gold medalist, announces pregnancy
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Portraits
Cameron Brink talks Stanford basketball, Olympic 3x3 dreams, and mental health
MLB: OCT 09 NLDS - Diamondbacks at Dodgers
MLB Team Roundup: Los Angeles Dodgers

Top Clips

nbc_pft_cowboys_231103v2.jpg
Cowboys face major ‘test’ vs. Eagles in Week 9
nbc_golf_lpga_totojapanrd2lites_231103.jpg
Highlights: 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Round 2
oly_fswom_francegp_levitoshort_231103.jpg
Levito’s short program shines at Grand Prix France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 US Open - Day 1
Belinda Bencic, Olympic tennis gold medalist, announces pregnancy
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Portraits
Cameron Brink talks Stanford basketball, Olympic 3x3 dreams, and mental health
MLB: OCT 09 NLDS - Diamondbacks at Dodgers
MLB Team Roundup: Los Angeles Dodgers

Top Clips

nbc_pft_cowboys_231103v2.jpg
Cowboys face major ‘test’ vs. Eagles in Week 9
nbc_golf_lpga_totojapanrd2lites_231103.jpg
Highlights: 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Round 2
oly_fswom_francegp_levitoshort_231103.jpg
Levito’s short program shines at Grand Prix France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR: Odds to Claim the Championship

  
Published November 3, 2023 12:06 PM

The conclusion of NASCAR’s 75th season this weekend on NBC will see a new champion crowned. The four drivers racing for the championship at Phoenix Raceway are: Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson.

Let’s take a look at the odds for each to claim the championship along with their respective histories at the track.

Christopher Bell (+300) is making his second consecutive appearance in the Final Four after finishing 3rd last season and yet his odds are the longest to claim the championship. It is probably because of his history at the track. Bell has only raced there seven times and has never finished even in the Top 5. His average finish at Phoenix has been 14.4.

Read More: Bell and Larson both groomed for this moment by Keith Kunz Motorsports

Ryan Blaney (+250) won last week at Martinsville to earn his spot in this quartet. His best finish in the playoffs was 7th in both 2019 and 2021. He is arguably the hottest driver on the circuit, but Phoenix has not been his favorite stop on the circuit. In 15 starts, Blaney has six Top 5s and 10 Top 10s for an average finishing position of 11.9.

William Byron (+250) is making his debut in the Final Four. His previous best finish in the playoffs was 6th last season. The 25-year-old won at Phoenix earlier this season back in March. This will be his 12th start at the track. In addition to the win, he has one Top 5 and six Top 10 finishes. His average finish is 11.9 through his first 11 trips to the track.

Read More: The Weekend Schedule at Phoenix Raceway / How to Watch

Kyle Larson (+150) is the only driver among the four to have won a championship (2021) at this level. He has also visited Victory Lane at the Phoenix Raceway once in 18 trips there. His average finishing position is 11.7 with seven Top 5s and 11 Top 10s.

For those looking to bet Kevin Harvick one last time before he retires, the all-time great’s odds are set at +155 to win the race.

Enjoy the race and enjoy the sweat.

Mentions
NASCAR
567.jpg Kyle Larson
717.jpg William Byron
771.jpg Christopher Bell
534.jpg Ryan Blaney