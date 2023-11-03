NASCAR: Odds to Claim the Championship

The conclusion of NASCAR’s 75th season this weekend on NBC will see a new champion crowned. The four drivers racing for the championship at Phoenix Raceway are: Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson.

Let’s take a look at the odds for each to claim the championship along with their respective histories at the track.

Christopher Bell (+300) is making his second consecutive appearance in the Final Four after finishing 3rd last season and yet his odds are the longest to claim the championship. It is probably because of his history at the track. Bell has only raced there seven times and has never finished even in the Top 5. His average finish at Phoenix has been 14.4.

Read More: Bell and Larson both groomed for this moment by Keith Kunz Motorsports

Ryan Blaney (+250) won last week at Martinsville to earn his spot in this quartet. His best finish in the playoffs was 7th in both 2019 and 2021. He is arguably the hottest driver on the circuit, but Phoenix has not been his favorite stop on the circuit. In 15 starts, Blaney has six Top 5s and 10 Top 10s for an average finishing position of 11.9.

William Byron (+250) is making his debut in the Final Four. His previous best finish in the playoffs was 6th last season. The 25-year-old won at Phoenix earlier this season back in March. This will be his 12th start at the track. In addition to the win, he has one Top 5 and six Top 10 finishes. His average finish is 11.9 through his first 11 trips to the track.

Read More: The Weekend Schedule at Phoenix Raceway / How to Watch

Kyle Larson (+150) is the only driver among the four to have won a championship (2021) at this level. He has also visited Victory Lane at the Phoenix Raceway once in 18 trips there. His average finishing position is 11.7 with seven Top 5s and 11 Top 10s.

For those looking to bet Kevin Harvick one last time before he retires, the all-time great’s odds are set at +155 to win the race.

Enjoy the race and enjoy the sweat.