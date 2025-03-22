 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Providence
Arkansas, Calipari end St. John’s dream season to advance to Sweet 16 in upset win
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Three
Viktor Hovland shares lead entering final round of Valspar Championship
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Three
Valspar Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Innisbrook Resort

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinitymiami_250322.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Miami on The CW
nbc_horse_louisianaderby_250322.jpg
Tiztastic pulls away to win Louisiana Derby
nbc_horse_rubysteaks_250322.jpg
Final Gambit wins Jeff Ruby Steaks with late surge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Providence
Arkansas, Calipari end St. John’s dream season to advance to Sweet 16 in upset win
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Three
Viktor Hovland shares lead entering final round of Valspar Championship
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Three
Valspar Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Innisbrook Resort

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinitymiami_250322.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Miami on The CW
nbc_horse_louisianaderby_250322.jpg
Tiztastic pulls away to win Louisiana Derby
nbc_horse_rubysteaks_250322.jpg
Final Gambit wins Jeff Ruby Steaks with late surge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Larson’s bid to sweep Homestead races ends in OT; Justin Allgaier scores Xfinity win

  
Published March 22, 2025 07:52 PM

Kyle Larson’s bid to sweep all three NASCAR races this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway ended on an overtime restart in an Xfinity Series race he dominated.

Larson’s misfortune was Justin Allgaier’s fortune, as Allgaier overcame a pit road penalty to score the win and claim the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize for a series-high sixth time. The victory also marked back-to-back Xfinity Series wins for Allgaier for the second time in his career.

MORE: Homestead results

MORE: Driver points

Larson had a 16-second lead with seven laps left when Taylor Gray spun on the frontstretch to send the race into overtime.

After pit stops, Larson, who won Friday night’s Truck race, remained the leader. Sam Mayer was second. When it was time to choose lanes, Larson chose the inside lane and Mayer followed him instead of restarting on the outside lane on the front row.

Mayer said he had gotten poor restarts on the outside lane and didn’t feel he would have a chance to win from that lane.

As the field came to take the green flag, Mayer ran into the back of Larson, disrupting Larson’s restart and costing Larson a chance to win.

“He just lagged back and was trying to time it, I’m sure, to try to poke it three wide to my inside by the time I got to the line,” Larson said of Mayer. “(He) lagged back and just slammed the (expletive) out of me and had my rear tires off the ground. Then I’m just going the whole frontstretch just spinning as he’s still underneath me.”

Mayer explained what happened:

“I haven’t mistimed a restart like that in a long time and that’s why I’m so bummed out because, for one, I ruined his race because, obviously, he’s going for the sweep and I took that away from just by a silly mistake.”

Mayer finished second to Allgaier. Austin Hill placed third. Larson, who led 132 of the 201 laps, was fourth. Sheldon Creed finished fifth.

Stage 1 winner: Sammy Smith

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Larson

Next: The series races at 5 p.m. ET Saturday, March 29 at Martinsville Speedway on the CW Network.