 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 IBSF World Championships - Day Six
Francesco Friedrich adds to bobsled legend with another World Championships sweep
MLB: Texas Rangers-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Chris Martin
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kirby Yates

Top Clips

nbc_pl_frankintv_250315.jpg
Frank discusses ambition after win v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_norgaardintv_250315.jpg
Norgaard: Bournemouth were a ‘tiny bit better’
nbc_pl_boubre_postgamereacs_250315.jpg
Brentford show character in win over Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 IBSF World Championships - Day Six
Francesco Friedrich adds to bobsled legend with another World Championships sweep
MLB: Texas Rangers-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Chris Martin
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kirby Yates

Top Clips

nbc_pl_frankintv_250315.jpg
Frank discusses ambition after win v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_norgaardintv_250315.jpg
Norgaard: Bournemouth were a ‘tiny bit better’
nbc_pl_boubre_postgamereacs_250315.jpg
Brentford show character in win over Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Las Vegas starting lineup: Michael McDowell gives Spire Motorsports its first Cup pole

  
Published March 15, 2025 03:42 PM

Michael McDowell delivered Spire Motorsports’ first career Cup pole Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

McDowell won the pole with a lap of 186.961 mph. This marks the third consecutive race that Spire Motorsports has had a car start in the first two rows.

MORE: Las Vegas starting lineup

McDowell will be joined on the front row by Team Penske’s Joey Logano (186.864 mph).

Logano’s teammate, Austin Cindric, qualified third with a lap of 186.793 mph.

Kyle Busch will starts fourth, his best starting spot of the season and best at Las Vegas since 2020, after a lap of 186.638 mph.

Erik Jones (186.632) qualified fifth for the second weekend in a row.

Christopher Bell, who will go for a fourth consecutive Cup win, will do so from the 13th starting position after a lap of 186.310 mph.

Ryan Blaney will start last in the 36-car field after he did not make an attempt. Blaney spun during practice and hit the wall, necessitating repairs to the rear of the car.