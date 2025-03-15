Las Vegas starting lineup: Michael McDowell gives Spire Motorsports its first Cup pole

Michael McDowell delivered Spire Motorsports’ first career Cup pole Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

McDowell won the pole with a lap of 186.961 mph. This marks the third consecutive race that Spire Motorsports has had a car start in the first two rows.

McDowell will be joined on the front row by Team Penske’s Joey Logano (186.864 mph).

Logano’s teammate, Austin Cindric, qualified third with a lap of 186.793 mph.

Kyle Busch will starts fourth, his best starting spot of the season and best at Las Vegas since 2020, after a lap of 186.638 mph.

Erik Jones (186.632) qualified fifth for the second weekend in a row.

Christopher Bell, who will go for a fourth consecutive Cup win, will do so from the 13th starting position after a lap of 186.310 mph.

Ryan Blaney will start last in the 36-car field after he did not make an attempt. Blaney spun during practice and hit the wall, necessitating repairs to the rear of the car.