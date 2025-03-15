 Skip navigation
Las Vegas Xfinity results: Justin Allgaier holds off Aric Almirola for win

  
Published March 15, 2025 07:15 PM

Reigning champion Justin Allgaier withstood a challenge from Aric Almirola to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It is the first win of the season for Allgaier and his first in the Xfinity Series at the track. Allgaier, who led 102 of the 200 laps, also has scored at least one win for nine consecutive seasons in the series. That ties Kyle Busch and Mark Martin for the Xfinity record for most consecutive seasons with a win.

Almirola, who won last weekend’s race at Phoenix, finished second after leading 51 laps. Jesse Love placed third and Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill finished fourth. Sam Mayer completed the top five.

Allgaier, Love, Hill and Mayer qualified to race for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That will be the first of four consecutive Dash 4 Cash races.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Aric Almirola

Notable: Justin Allgaier is the fifth different winner in the first five races of the season.

Next: The series next races at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, March 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on the CW Network.