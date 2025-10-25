 Skip navigation
Martinsville Cup starting lineup: William Byron claims pole

  
Published October 25, 2025 07:05 PM

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — William Byron, facing a must-win situation to advance to the Championship 4 will start on the pole in Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway.

“It’s nice but it doesn’t count for anything yet,” Byron said. “We’ve prepared well for coming here. Feel good about my race car. ... Going good so far.”

MORE: Martinsville starting lineup

Byron claimed the pole with a lap of 98.185 mph. This is Byron’s third pole of the season and 16th of his Cup career.

NASCAR: Xfinity 500
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville on NBC and Peacock: Start time, TV info and weather
The final two spots in the Championship 4 will be decided over 500 laps on the 0.526-mile oval.

Ty Gibbs will start second after a lap of 98.175 mph. He was followed by playoff drivers Kyle Larson (98.038 mph), Joey Logano (98.002) and Denny Hamlin (97.876).

Among the other remaining playoff drivers: Chase Elliott qualified eighth, Chase Briscoe ninth, Christopher Bell 12th and Ryan Blaney 31st. Blaney qualified 32nd at Martinsville in the spring.

Byron, Logano, Blaney and Elliott are all in a must-win situation to advance.

“Our long run speed was less than great, so we’ve got some work to do there,” Logano said.

NBC and Peacock will have coverage of Sunday’s race. Countdown to Green begins at 1:30 p.m. ET. Race coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET.