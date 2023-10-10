Matt Kenseth joins Legacy Motor Club as competition advisor

Legacy Motor Club has announced that Hall of Famer Matt Kenseth will join the organization as the competition advisor, effective immediately.

Kenseth will assist the team as it moves over to Toyota Racing for the 2024 season. He will also provide guidance and strategy on the competition side of the organization while serving as a mentor to Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek, who joins the team in 2024.

Kenseth scored 39 wins during his Cup career. This includes two Daytona 500s, the 2013 Southern 500 and the 2000 Coca-Cola 600. He won Rookie of the Year in 2000 and the Cup championship in 2003.

“Not only is Matt an excellent driver and a fierce competitor, he’s also a great friend,” said team co-owner Jimmie Johnson. “This alliance makes so much sense. Matt is extremely smart, has worked with Toyota while racing for Joe Gibbs Racing, and is still as competitive as ever.

“He’s a natural-born athlete and as fit as I have ever seen him. I’m so glad he is willing to share his knowledge and experience with us, and we look forward to all Matt has to offer.”

Joey Cohen, Legacy Motor Club’s vice president of racing operations, has ties to Kenseth. He was an engineer at Roush Racing when Kenseth was driving the No. 17.