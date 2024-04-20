 Skip navigation
Michael McDowell wins Cup pole at Talladega Superspeedway

  
Published April 20, 2024 12:08 PM

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Michael McDowell will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m. ET on Fox).

McDowell won the pole with a lap of 182.022 mph. This is his second pole of the season and his first since Atlanta. McDowell has been on the front row for all three drafting style races this season.

MORE: Talladega starting lineup

Austin Cindric qualified second with a lap of 181.739 mph. He was followed by Todd Gilliland (181.401 mph), Kyle Busch (181.147 mph and Austin Dillon (180.785 mph).

Martin Truex Jr. (180.707 mph), Joey Logano (180.529 mph), Chris Buescher (180.274 mph), Chase Elliott (180.264 mph) and Christopher Bell (180.007 mph) all secured top-10 starting positions.

Kyle Larson was not able to make a qualifying lap during Saturday’s session. NASCAR stated that the team made unapproved adjustments to the roof rails as the car was pushed to the grid. Larson will have to start Sunday’s race at the rear of the field.

Any additional penalties will be announced later in the week.

The green flag will wave Sunday afternoon at 3:20 p.m. ET. Fox will provide coverage for the Cup race. Pre-race coverage starts with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. It continues on Fox at 2 p.m.