Talladega Cup starting lineup: Michael McDowell wins pole

TALLADEGA, Ala. — For the third time this season, a Ford driver will lead the Cup field to the green flag for a drafting style race.

Michael McDowell won the pole for Sunday’s Cup race (3 p.m. ET on Fox) with a qualifying lap of 182.022 mph. Fellow Ford driver Austin Cindric qualified second.

There were five Ford drivers that made the final round of qualifying. Three Chevrolet drivers and two Toyota drivers made the final round.

Kyle Busch was the fastest Chevrolet driver. He qualified fourth with a lap of 181.147 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was the fastest Toyota driver. He qualified sixth with a lap of 180.707 mph.

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, making his first Cup start at Talladega, qualified 17th with a lap of 179.912 mph.

The green flag will wave Sunday afternoon at 3:20 p.m. ET. Fox will provide coverage for the Cup race. Pre-race coverage starts with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. It continues on Fox at 2 p.m.