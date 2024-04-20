 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 20 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael McDowell wins Cup pole at Talladega Superspeedway
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns, and Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Playoff Best Bets for April 20: Nuggets vs Lakers, Timberwolves vs Suns, Cavs vs Magic
Oklahoma City Thunder v New York Knicks
NBA First-Round Playoff Series Best Bets: Nuggets vs Lakers and Knicks vs 76ers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shuvburhilites_240420.jpg
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Burnley MW 34
nbc_pl_lutonfirstgoal_240420.jpg
Berry gets Luton Town on the board v. Brentford
nbc_pl_brentfordfifthgoal_240420.jpg
Schade smashes home Brentford’s fifth goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 20 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael McDowell wins Cup pole at Talladega Superspeedway
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns, and Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Playoff Best Bets for April 20: Nuggets vs Lakers, Timberwolves vs Suns, Cavs vs Magic
Oklahoma City Thunder v New York Knicks
NBA First-Round Playoff Series Best Bets: Nuggets vs Lakers and Knicks vs 76ers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shuvburhilites_240420.jpg
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Burnley MW 34
nbc_pl_lutonfirstgoal_240420.jpg
Berry gets Luton Town on the board v. Brentford
nbc_pl_brentfordfifthgoal_240420.jpg
Schade smashes home Brentford’s fifth goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Talladega Cup starting lineup: Michael McDowell wins pole

  
Published April 20, 2024 12:32 PM

TALLADEGA, Ala. — For the third time this season, a Ford driver will lead the Cup field to the green flag for a drafting style race.

Michael McDowell won the pole for Sunday’s Cup race (3 p.m. ET on Fox) with a qualifying lap of 182.022 mph. Fellow Ford driver Austin Cindric qualified second.

MORE: Talladega starting lineup

There were five Ford drivers that made the final round of qualifying. Three Chevrolet drivers and two Toyota drivers made the final round.

Kyle Busch was the fastest Chevrolet driver. He qualified fourth with a lap of 181.147 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was the fastest Toyota driver. He qualified sixth with a lap of 180.707 mph.

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, making his first Cup start at Talladega, qualified 17th with a lap of 179.912 mph.

The green flag will wave Sunday afternoon at 3:20 p.m. ET. Fox will provide coverage for the Cup race. Pre-race coverage starts with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. It continues on Fox at 2 p.m.