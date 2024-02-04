 Skip navigation
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum results

  
Published February 3, 2024 10:45 PM

Denny Hamlin scored his first win of 2024 Saturday night when he finished first in the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Hamlin started from the pole and led two times for a total of 58 laps. Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney scored podium finishes. Following Busch and Blaney in the top five were 2022 Clash champion Joey Logano and Kyle Larson.

MORE: Busch Light Clash results

The race was originally scheduled for Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. NASCAR moved it to Saturday night due to the threat of heavy rainfall and potential flooding in Los Angeles. The Weather Underground forecast called for a 100 percent chance of rain throughout Sunday.

The 150-lap race featured seven cautions. Two were in the first half and five were after the halfway break. Caution laps did not count during the exhibition race on the .25-mile short track.

Reigning Rookie of the Year Ty Gibbs started third and led a race-high 84 laps. He finished 18th after being spun with one lap remaining in the race.

Toyota drivers were dominant during Saturday’s race. Hamlin, Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr. combined to lead 141 of the 150 laps. Logano led the other eight laps in a Ford Mustang.

The NASCAR Cup Series season officially begins on Feb. 18 with the 66th Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).