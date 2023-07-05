NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Atlanta

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s race (6:30 p.m. ET, USA Network).

This marks the second and final trip to the track this season. Joey Logano won there earlier this season.

Eight race remain until the Cup playoffs begin. Here is a look at the drivers to keep an eye on Sunday night:

FRONTRUNNERS

Joey Logano

Points position: 10th

Best finish this season: 1st (Atlanta I)

Past at Atlanta: He won the pole, led a race-high 140 laps and passed Brad Keselowski on the past lap to win at Atlanta in March.

Brad Keselowski

Points position: 13th

Best finish this season: 2nd (Atlanta I)

Past at Atlanta: The winningest active driver on drafting tracks with seven victories, led until the final lap at Atlanta in March.

Ross Chastain

Points position: 3rd

Best finish this season: 1st (Nashville)

Past at Atlanta: Has two top fives in the three races run at Atlanta since the track was reconfigured.

Chase Elliott

Points position: 24th

Best finish this season: 2nd (Fontana)

Past at Atlanta: Three straight finishes of seventh or better, including a win in this race last year.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Corey LaJoie

Points position: 23rd

Best finish this season: 4th (Atlanta I)

Past at Atlanta: He has two top fives in the three races run at Atlanta since the track was reconfigured. This looks to be his best chance to score his first Cup victory.

Martin Truex Jr.

Points position: 1st

Best finish this season: 1st (Dover, Sonoma)

Past at Atlanta: Two straight finishes of 11th or worse. Is winless in 76 career starts on drafting tracks (Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta)

Alex Bowman

Points position: 20th

Best finish this season: 3rd (Las Vegas I, COTA)

Past at Atlanta: Two straight finishes of 14th or worse at Atlanta. Has never led a lap in 10 career Cup starts at the track.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Points position: 14th

Best finish this season: 1 (Daytona 500)

Past at Atlanta: Has nine consecutive finishes of 12th or worse at Atlanta, but he has led laps in the last three races there.

