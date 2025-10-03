NASCAR Friday schedule at Charlotte Roval

Two series will make their debut Friday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval as the road course’s annual NASCAR fall weekend begins.

The Craftsman Truck Series will be on track for the first time at the 17-turn, 2.28-mile layout, starting with practice at 11:05 a.m. and qualifying at 12:10 p.m. for a 67-lap race that will begin at 3:30 p.m. It’s the opener of the Round of 8 that will set the Championship 4 field for the Truck Series.

The IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge, a single-make sports car series, will open the action at the Roval with a 10 a.m. practice. After anohter practice at 1:45 p.m., the series will qualify at 6:30 p.m. for a doubleheader Saturday.

The Xfinity Series garage also will open at 10 a.m. for technical inspection. Xfinity teams will practice, qualify and race Saturday for their Round of 12 finale.

Charlotte Roval Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 3

Garage open



9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. — Truck Series

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



10 - 10:30 a.m. — IMSA Mustang Challenge practice

11:05 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. — Truck practice (FS2)

12:10 - 1 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

1:45 - 2:15 p.m. — IMSA Mustang Challenge practice

3:30 p.m. — Truck race (67 laps, 152.76 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:30 - 7 p.m. — IMSA Mustang Challenge qualifying

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with winds from the north to northeast at 5 to 10 mph and a high of 73 degrees with a 7% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 72 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

