NASCAR Friday schedule at WWTR Gateway

The Xfinity Series will be turning competitive laps Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway Gateway for the first time since 2010.

The 50-minute practice at 5:05 p.m. ET will mark the NASCAR circuit’s return to the 1.25-mile oval since the Oct. 23, 2010 race won by Brad Keselowski.

There are no former winnenrs in the field and only three active drivers have starts at Gateway: Justin Allagaier (three), Jeremy Clements (three) and Matt DiBenedetto (two).

Saturday’s 160-lap regular-season finale will set the field for the Xfinity playoffs. There are 17 drivers eligible for the final three berths in the field, but only four can make it on points. There are nine drivers who have secured spots in the playoffs.

WWTR at Gateway Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 5

Garage open

2 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

5:05 - 5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

Weather

Friday: Cloudy skies with a possible stray shower or thunderstorm. A high around 70 degrees with a 24% chance of rain and winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.