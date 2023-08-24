 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds
Joey Votto placed on the 10-day injured list by Reds with shoulder discomfort
oly_atw100h_worlds_final_230824_1920x1080_2258142787869.jpg
Jamaicans win two golds at track worlds, another races after cart crash
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_bradleyinterview_230824.jpg
Bradley pleased after Tour Championship Round 1
nbc_nas_motormouths_regularseason_230824.jpg
Truex Jr. eyes regular season championship
oly_atwht_worlds_final_230824.jpg
Kassanavoid, Price reach hammer throw podium

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR penalizes five Xfinity teams for inspection violations at Daytona

  
Published August 24, 2023 06:32 PM

NASCAR has penalized five Xfinity teams for violations discovered during Thursday’s inspection at Daytona International Speedway.

Ryan Sieg’s car failed inspection three times Thursday. He will not be allowed the qualify, will start at the tail end of the field, must serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag and loses pit selection for next weekend’s race at Darlington.

Jordan Anderson’s car failed inspection multiple times. He will not be allowed the qualify, will start at the tail end of the field, must serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag and loses pit selection for the next race.

The cars of Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton and Parker Retzlaff will start at the tail end of the field, serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag and lose pit selection for next weekend’s race at Darlington for inspection violations.

NASCAR did not state what the violations were for each team.

Xfinity teams qualify at 3 p.m. ET Friday on the NBC Sports App (qualifying coverage continues at 4 p.m ET on USA Network).

The Xfinity Series races Friday. Countdown to Green airs at 7 p.m. on USA Network. Race coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.