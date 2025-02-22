 Skip navigation
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Atlanta

  
Published February 22, 2025 06:00 AM

NASCAR’s top three national series will be in action Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the Truck and Xfinity Series racing for the second time in the 2025 season.

The 1.5-mile oval will have Cup qualifying at 11 a.m. ET. Both pole positions at the Hampton, Georgia, track last year were swept by Michael McDowell, who has moved to Spire Motorsports this season from Front Row Motorsports.

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will return to the truck series Saturday, driving the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports as the defending winner of the 135-lap race that starts at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The Xfinity race will start at 5 p.m. Georgia native Austin Hill swept last year’s Xfinity races at his home track.

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Saturday, Feb. 22

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 2 - 11 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 11 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Truck race (135 laps, Stage 1 at Lap 35, Stage 2 at Lap 65), 207.9 miles); FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90, 251.02 miles; CW, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 52 degrees and zero chance of rain. It’s expected to be sunny and 50 degrees for the start of the truck race; mostly sunny and 51 degrees for the start of the Xfinity race.