 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Le Mans 24 Hour Race
NASCAR asks court for summary judgment vs. 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports
SPORTS-BKL-MERCURY-ACES-1-LV
A’ja Wilson and Dana Evans lead Las Vegas Aces past Phoenix Mercury 89-86 in WNBA Finals opener
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, TV times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_phxvlal_251003.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Suns vs. Lakers
nbc_nas_comcentroval_251003.jpg
Pride meets pressure in NASCAR playoffs at Roval
nbc_golf_lotter3_251003.jpg
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Le Mans 24 Hour Race
NASCAR asks court for summary judgment vs. 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports
SPORTS-BKL-MERCURY-ACES-1-LV
A’ja Wilson and Dana Evans lead Las Vegas Aces past Phoenix Mercury 89-86 in WNBA Finals opener
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, TV times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_phxvlal_251003.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Suns vs. Lakers
nbc_nas_comcentroval_251003.jpg
Pride meets pressure in NASCAR playoffs at Roval
nbc_golf_lotter3_251003.jpg
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Charlotte Roval

  
Published October 4, 2025 05:00 AM

From morning to evening, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will be a flurry of activity with three series practicing, qualifying and racing.

The on-track action begins at 10:10 a.m. with the inaugural IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge event on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile road course. The 45-minute race will be the opener of a doubleheader for the single-make sports car series.

The Xfinity Series will be on track for practice at 11:30 a.m., followed by qualifying for a 67-lap race.

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Charlotte Roval elimination race
Shane van Gisbergen goes for five in a row on road courses Sunday.

Cup cars will practice and then qualify from 2-4 p.m. for Sunday’s Round of 12 cut race.

The Xfinity race will begin shortly after 5 p.m., pushing the finish to or beyond sunset at 7:11 p.m. Temporary lighting will be used to illuminate the track’s infield sections, supplementing the permanent fixures at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Saturday will wrap up with another 45-minute Ford Mustang Challenge race that will begin under the lights at 8 p.m.

Charlotte Roval Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, Oct. 4

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:10 a.m. — IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge Race 1 (45 minutes, Peacock)
  • 11:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 12:40 - 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 2 - 3 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3:10 - 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity race (67 laps, 152.76 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8 - 8:45 p.m. — IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge Race 2 (45 minutes, Peacock)

Weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy with light and variable winds and a high of 79 degrees with a 7% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 77 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.