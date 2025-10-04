NASCAR Saturday schedule at Charlotte Roval

From morning to evening, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will be a flurry of activity with three series practicing, qualifying and racing.

The on-track action begins at 10:10 a.m. with the inaugural IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge event on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile road course. The 45-minute race will be the opener of a doubleheader for the single-make sports car series.

The Xfinity Series will be on track for practice at 11:30 a.m., followed by qualifying for a 67-lap race.

Cup cars will practice and then qualify from 2-4 p.m. for Sunday’s Round of 12 cut race.

The Xfinity race will begin shortly after 5 p.m., pushing the finish to or beyond sunset at 7:11 p.m. Temporary lighting will be used to illuminate the track’s infield sections, supplementing the permanent fixures at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Saturday will wrap up with another 45-minute Ford Mustang Challenge race that will begin under the lights at 8 p.m.

Charlotte Roval Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, Oct. 4

Garage open



8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10 a.m. - 11 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



10:10 a.m. — IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge Race 1 (45 minutes, Peacock)

11:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

12:40 - 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

2 - 3 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:10 - 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (67 laps, 152.76 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 20, Stage 2 at Lap 40; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 - 8:45 p.m. — IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge Race 2 (45 minutes, Peacock)

Weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy with light and variable winds and a high of 79 degrees with a 7% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 77 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

