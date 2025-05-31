 Skip navigation
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

  
Published May 31, 2025 06:00 AM

The Xfinity and Cup series will be on the concrete of Nashville Superspeedway for nearly eight hours of nonstop practice, qualifying and racing Saturday.

The action on the 1.333-mile oval will begin at 2 p.m. with Xfinity practice leading into qualifying. The Cup cars will be on track from 4:35-6:30 p.m. for practice and qualifying for Sunday’s race.

The Xfinity race will begin at 7:30 p.m. Defending winner John Hunter Nemechek is absent from the entry list, but 2022 winner Justin Allgaier is in the field along with Cup veteran Ross Chastain, who won the Coca-Cola 600 this past Sunday.

Nashville Superspeedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, May 31

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup
  • 12:30 p.m. - 12:45 a.m. — Xfinity

Track activity

  • 2 - 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 3:05 - 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 4:35 - 5:35 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:45 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (188 laps, 250.04 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Mainly sunny with a high of 83 degrees and winds from the north-northwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 79 degrees with a 7 percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.