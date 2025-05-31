NASCAR Saturday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway
The Xfinity and Cup series will be on the concrete of Nashville Superspeedway for nearly eight hours of nonstop practice, qualifying and racing Saturday.
The action on the 1.333-mile oval will begin at 2 p.m. with Xfinity practice leading into qualifying. The Cup cars will be on track from 4:35-6:30 p.m. for practice and qualifying for Sunday’s race.
The Xfinity race will begin at 7:30 p.m. Defending winner John Hunter Nemechek is absent from the entry list, but 2022 winner Justin Allgaier is in the field along with Cup veteran Ross Chastain, who won the Coca-Cola 600 this past Sunday.
Nashville Superspeedway schedule
(All Times Eastern)
Saturday, May 31
Garage open
- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup
- 12:30 p.m. - 12:45 a.m. — Xfinity
Track activity
- 2 - 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
- 3:05 - 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
- 4:35 - 5:35 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 5:45 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (188 laps, 250.04 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Weather
Saturday: Mainly sunny with a high of 83 degrees and winds from the north-northwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 79 degrees with a 7 percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.