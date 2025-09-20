NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will play host to three NASCAR series Saturday, starting off with a racing doubleheader.

The action will begin at 9:15 a.m. with a 100-lap race on the 1.058-mile oval for the Whelen Modified Tour.

At noon, the Craftsman Truck Series will hold a 175-lap event — its first race at NHMS since 2017.

Starting at 3 p.m., the Cup Series will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race, which will open the Round of 12 in the playoffs.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of New Hampshire playoff race Joe Gibbs Racing has dominated the playoffs and its drivers will be among the favorites this weekend.

New Hampshire Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, Sept. 20

Garage open



7:30 - 11 a.m. — Whelen Modified Tour

9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Truck Series

9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



9:15 a.m. — Modified race (100 laps, 105.8 miles; FloRacing)

Noon — Truck race (175 laps, 185.15 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 55, Stage 2 at Lap 110; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 - 4 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:10 - 5 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 69 degrees, light and variable winds and a 5% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 52 degrees with a 1% chance of rain for the start of the Modified race and 63 degrees with a 0% chance of rain for the start of the Truck race.

