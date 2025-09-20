 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas A&M University vs University of Notre Dame
What College Football games are on today? Week 4 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Lexington
Creighton AD says $300M project will help achieve vision of becoming the ‘model program’ of Big East

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_fnia_justinj_250919.jpg
Jefferson shares how family built his work ethic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire

  
Published September 20, 2025 06:00 AM

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will play host to three NASCAR series Saturday, starting off with a racing doubleheader.

The action will begin at 9:15 a.m. with a 100-lap race on the 1.058-mile oval for the Whelen Modified Tour.

At noon, the Craftsman Truck Series will hold a 175-lap event — its first race at NHMS since 2017.

Starting at 3 p.m., the Cup Series will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race, which will open the Round of 12 in the playoffs.

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Practice
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of New Hampshire playoff race
Joe Gibbs Racing has dominated the playoffs and its drivers will be among the favorites this weekend.

New Hampshire Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, Sept. 20

Garage open

  • 7:30 - 11 a.m. — Whelen Modified Tour
  • 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 9:15 a.m. — Modified race (100 laps, 105.8 miles; FloRacing)
  • Noon — Truck race (175 laps, 185.15 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 55, Stage 2 at Lap 110; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3 - 4 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4:10 - 5 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 69 degrees, light and variable winds and a 5% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 52 degrees with a 1% chance of rain for the start of the Modified race and 63 degrees with a 0% chance of rain for the start of the Truck race.