NASCAR Saturday schedule at Sonoma Raceway

Nate Ryan, Dale Jarrett and Marty Snider preview the NBC, USA and Peacock portion of the NASCAR schedule, featuring Nashville, Chicago, Indianapolis and Daytona races before the playoffs start at Darlington in September.
Cup and Xfinity teams will be on track Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.
Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race. Xfinity teams will qualify and race Saturday on the 1.99-mile road course in Northern California.
Sonoma Raceway
Weather
Saturday : Mostly cloudy with a high of 75 degrees. Forecast is for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 71 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Saturday, June 10
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. — Cup Series
- 1 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 3 - 4 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
- 5 - 6 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2)
- 6 - 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS2)
- 8 p.m. — Xfinity race (79 laps, 156.95 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)