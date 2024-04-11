NASCAR Truck, Xfinity, Cup weekend schedule at Texas

All three national NASCAR series are in action this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

This is the second intermediate track of the season and it lands on the schedule after back-to-back short track races. Carson Hocevar won last season’s Truck race at Texas. John Hunter Nemechek won last season’s Xfinity race. William Byron won last season’s Cup race.

This weekend marks Jimmie Johnson’s return to Cup racing. He will drive the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota while making his second start of the season.

Texas Motor Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees. A high of 74 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with gusts of wind up to 20 mph. A high of 72 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, April 12

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

1 - 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

4:05 – 4:25 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

4:35 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

6 – 6:20 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

8:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (167 laps, 250.5 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, April 13

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:35 - 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:20 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.— Cup qualifying (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity