NASCAR weekend schedule at Richmond, Road America
NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series teams head to Richmond Raceway this weekend for some short track racing. The Xfinity Series teams head to Road America for a road course race.
Richmond Weekend Schedule (Cup and Truck Series)
Weekend weather
Friday: Partly cloudy with a potential for a stray thunderstorm. High of 99 degrees. Forecast for the start of Truck qualifying calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 97 degrees and a 19% chance of rain.
Saturday: Mostly sunny early with scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High of 99 degrees and a 15% chance of rain. Forecast for the start of the Truck Series race calls for scattered thunderstorms, a high of 89 degrees and a 24% chance of rain.
Sunday: Forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. High of 83 degrees and a 67% chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup race.
Friday, July 28
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 12 - 7 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
Track activity
- 5 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck Series practice (no TV)
- 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (no TV)
Saturday, July 29
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series
- 3 p.m. — Truck Series
Track activity
- 12:35 - 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network)
- 1:20 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
- 7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (250 laps, 187.5 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, July 30
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 12 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 3 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Road America Weekend Schedule (Xfinity Series)
Weekend weather
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. High of 83 degrees. Forecast for the start of Xfinity qualifying calls for scattered thunderstorms, a high of 77 degrees and a 56% chance of rain.
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High of 79 degrees. Forecast for the start of the Xfinity race calls for sunny skies, a high of 78 degrees and a 0% chance of rain.
Friday, July 28
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 12 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 5 - 5:50 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
- 6 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)
Saturday, July 29
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 12 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 3 p.m. — Xfinity race (45 laps, 182.16 miles; NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)