NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

  
Published November 4, 2023 07:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series will be on track Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

Xfinity Series teams will qualify and race at the 1-mile track as they close out the season and crown a champion. Sam Mayer, John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier are the drivers in the Championship 4.

Cup teams will qualify as they prepare for Sunday’s championship race. William Byron, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney are the drivers in the Championship 4.

There are 40 cars on the Xfinity Series entry list after SS Green Light Racing withdrew the No. 29. Two will miss the race. This includes Derek Kraus in the No. 11, Rajah Caruth in the No. 17 and Myatt Snider in the No. 19.

There are 36 cars on the Cup Series entry list. Carson Hocevar will return to the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club entry after racing for a Truck Series championship on Friday. Ryan Newman will return to the No. 51 at the track where he scored his last Cup win.

Phoenix Raceway Saturday Schedule

Weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 90 degrees and no chance of rain. High of 89 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity championship race.

Saturday, Nov. 4

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 – 4:20 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 4:35 – 6 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)