Nashville winners and losers

  
Published June 26, 2023 09:00 AM
LEBANON, Tenn. — Here is a look at the winners and losers from Sunday night’s Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.

WINNERS

Ross Chastain — Scored his first win of the season and snapped a 42-race winless streak. He also gave Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks, who lives in the Nashville area, his first victory at Nashville Superspeedway.

Martin Truex Jr. — His second-place finish is his fourth consecutive top-five finish.

Kyle Larson — His fifth-place finish is his third consecutive top 10. That might not seem like much but in a season that has seen Larson score six finishes of 29th or worse in 17 races, his streak of top 10s is his longest of the year.

Erik Jones — Eighth-place finish was the first top 10 for the Legacy Motor Club driver since Talladega in April. He said the key was he felt his car was good in race trim off the truck Friday I practice.
LOSERS

Tyler Reddick — He won the first stage but had a right rear wheel come off as he was trying to return to pit lane. The miscue put him off the lead lap and all but ended any chance of a good finished 30th.

Chase Briscoe — Struggled with his car and finished 31st. He’s not finished better than 17th in the last six races. Four of those times he’s placed 29th or worse. G

Ryan Blaney — Collected in a crash on a restart that began several rows in front of him. Blaney was hit from behind, spun through the infield grass and hit a concrete wall on the inside of Turn 1 that had no SAFER barrier over it, upsetting Blaney. He finished last.
