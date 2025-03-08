Phoenix starting lineup: William Byron claims NASCAR Cup pole

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Daytona 500 winner William Byron’s strong season continued Saturday when he won the pole at Phoenix Raceway.

Byron, the points leader entering Sunday’s race, earned his 14th career pole with a lap of 133.680 mph on Saturday. He will be joined on the front row by reigning Cup champion Joey Logano (133.195 mph).

Carson Hocevar qualified third with a lap of 133.121 mph to lead Spire Motorsports, which also had Michael McDowell qualify seventh (132.846) and Justin Haley qualify eighth (132.787).

Josh Berry will start fourth after a lap of 132.900 mph. Erik Jones completed the top five with a lap of 132.885 mph.

Katherine Legge, who will become the first woman to compete in a Cup race since Danica Patrick drove in the 2018 Daytona 500, will start last in the 37-car field. This is Legge’s first time in a Cup car. She has said her goal is to get experience this weekend.