 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Final Round
Pep talk from volunteer spurs Michael Kim to unlikely eagle
The Snow League - Season One - Day One
Sena Tomita, Yuto Totsuka win first Snow League snowboard halfpipe titles
MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Othani lead Rotoworld’s preseason Top 300 for 2025

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgabluebaysrd3hl_240308.jpg
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 3
nbc_pl_goalwol1eve1_250308.jpg
Munetsi equalizes for Wolves against Everton
nbc_pl_goaleve1wol0_250308.jpg
Harrison puts Everton ahead of Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Final Round
Pep talk from volunteer spurs Michael Kim to unlikely eagle
The Snow League - Season One - Day One
Sena Tomita, Yuto Totsuka win first Snow League snowboard halfpipe titles
MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Othani lead Rotoworld’s preseason Top 300 for 2025

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgabluebaysrd3hl_240308.jpg
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 3
nbc_pl_goalwol1eve1_250308.jpg
Munetsi equalizes for Wolves against Everton
nbc_pl_goaleve1wol0_250308.jpg
Harrison puts Everton ahead of Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Phoenix starting lineup: William Byron claims NASCAR Cup pole

  
Published March 8, 2025 04:25 PM

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Daytona 500 winner William Byron’s strong season continued Saturday when he won the pole at Phoenix Raceway.

Byron, the points leader entering Sunday’s race, earned his 14th career pole with a lap of 133.680 mph on Saturday. He will be joined on the front row by reigning Cup champion Joey Logano (133.195 mph).

MORE: Cup starting lineup

Carson Hocevar qualified third with a lap of 133.121 mph to lead Spire Motorsports, which also had Michael McDowell qualify seventh (132.846) and Justin Haley qualify eighth (132.787).

Josh Berry will start fourth after a lap of 132.900 mph. Erik Jones completed the top five with a lap of 132.885 mph.

Katherine Legge, who will become the first woman to compete in a Cup race since Danica Patrick drove in the 2018 Daytona 500, will start last in the 37-car field. This is Legge’s first time in a Cup car. She has said her goal is to get experience this weekend.