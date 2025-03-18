 Skip navigation
Progressive Insurance joins Joe Gibbs Racing to sponsor Denny Hamlin

  
Published March 18, 2025 07:48 PM

Progressive Insurance will sponsor Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 car for 18 races in the 2025 season, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Tuesday night.

The company’s first NASCAR Cup race with Hamlin will be Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

AUTO: MAR 16 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Five races into NASCAR Cup season, what we know and what we don’t know
The first five races have provided a variety of storylines for this season.

“When the opportunity arose for us to be a part of the Joe Gibbs Racing family and support renowned NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, we were all in,” said Sean Freeman, Progressive’s Business Leader of Direct Media, in a statement. “We love JGR’s pursuit of excellence and Hamlin’s proven success on the track. Together, our marketing and their driving styles align well and can’t wait to see the No. 11 in action.”

Said car owner Joe Gibbs in a statement: “Progressive is a premiere national brand and a leader in the insurance industry. We are thrilled to have them partner with Denny (Hamlin) and our No. 11 team.

Progressive also will be the primary sponsor on Hamlin’s car at:

Homestead (March 23)

Martinsville (March 30)

Bristol (April 13)

Talladega (April 27)

Texas (May 4)

Kansas (May 11)

All-Star Race (May 18)

Nashville (June 1)

Pocono (June 22)

Chicago Street Race (July 6)

Dover (July 20)

Indianapolis (July 27)

Watkins Glen (Aug. 10)

Richmond (Aug. 16)

World Wide Technology Raceway (Sept. 7)

New Hampshire (Sept. 21)

Charlotte Roval (Oct. 5)

Phoenix (Nov. 2)