Remaining Cup playoff races to air on NBC

The Cup Series playoffs continue Sunday with the second race of the season at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET). This is the first of six straight events that will air on NBC.

NBC will provide coverage as the Cup teams close out the Round of 12 at Talladega and the Charlotte Roval. NBC will continue to provide coverage as the Cup teams go through the Round of 8 and into the championship race.

Peacock will remain the home of post-race coverage for each of the Cup races. Peacock will also stream the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Rick Allen will lead the broadcast booth while providing play-by-play. Analysts Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join him to call the races. Marty Snider will lead pre- and post-race studio coverage with Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett joining him on the Peacock pit box.

Snider will continue to work as a pit reporter alongside Dave Burns and Kim Coon.

NBC and Peacock also will broadcast the Xfinity Series Round of 12 race next Saturday at the Charlotte Roval.

The broadcast schedule for the remaining Cup races is below:

