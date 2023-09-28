NASCAR schedule for Talladega playoff weekend

Two of the national NASCAR series will be in action this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Cup Series teams will continue the Round of 12 as championship-eligible drivers try to join Texas winner William Byron in the Round of 8. Kyle Busch won the spring race at Talladega. Chase Elliott won last season’s playoff race.

The Craftsman Truck Series teams will continue the Round of 8 after Corey Heim locked up a spot in the Championship 4 by winning at Bristol. Matt DiBenedetto, who will not be with Rackley W.A.R. the remainder of the season, won this race last year.

Talladega Superspeedway Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 89 degrees and a 7% chance of precipitation. High of 84 degrees and no chance of precipitation at the start of the Truck Series race.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 85 degrees and a 2% chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup Series race.

Saturday, Sept. 30

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7:30 a.m. — Truck Series

10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

9:30 – 11 a.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

1 p.m. — Truck Series race (94 laps, 250.04 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 – 6 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

Sunday, Oct. 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity