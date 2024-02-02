Report: Fontana track ‘most likely’ will not be ready for 2025 NASCAR season

The future of NASCAR’s Fontana track remains uncertain as the former 2-mile speedway continues to undergo a reconfiguration.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Track President Dave Allen said that the reconfigured track “most likely” would not be ready for the start of the 2025 Cup Series season. Allen cited COVID and other factors that have continued to push the timeline back.

“We’ve got some internal approvals to work through, but the hope is to have something to go out with sometime in the near future,” Allen told The Times. “Right now we just don’t have anything to discuss until we have some approvals done.”

Fontana was on the NASCAR Cup schedule from 1997-2023. Jeff Gordon won the inaugural event before winning again in 1999 and 2004. Jimmie Johnson holds the record for most Fontana wins with six.

The final Cup race on the 2-mile configuration of Fontana took place last season. Kyle Busch won for the fifth time at the California track after leading 27 laps.

Demolition began after NASCAR departed the track in February. Only a few grandstands and suites remain.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps addressed the future of Fontana during his annual State of the Sport address in November. He confirmed that the Southern California market is important to NASCAR and that the plan is to “most likely” have a half-mile short track.

“I would say that we are still planning on building a short track in Fontana,” Phelps said during the State of the Sport. “What the timing of that is, I don’t know.

“This isn’t the best time to be building based on inflation, the cost of capital, et cetera. But our intention is to continue to be in the Southern California market.”

While Fontana’s future remains uncertain, NASCAR will return to Southern California this weekend. The Busch Light Clash will take place Sunday at the LA Memorial Coliseum. This is the final year of NASCAR’s three-year contract to hold the exhibition race inside the historic venue.