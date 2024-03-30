 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Alabama vs North Carolina
What March Madness games are on today? Time, TV channel, live stream for men’s NCAA tournament Elite Eight
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
Kyle Larson wins Cup pole at Richmond
AUTO: MAR 18 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Kyle Busch to race Christopher Bell harder after COTA incident

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shugoalmcburnie_240340.jpg
McBurnie nets Blades’ go-ahead goal v. Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoalpalhinha_240330.jpg
Palhinha brings Fulham level v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoalsolankev2_240330.jpg
Solanke heads Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Alabama vs North Carolina
What March Madness games are on today? Time, TV channel, live stream for men’s NCAA tournament Elite Eight
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
Kyle Larson wins Cup pole at Richmond
AUTO: MAR 18 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Kyle Busch to race Christopher Bell harder after COTA incident

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shugoalmcburnie_240340.jpg
McBurnie nets Blades’ go-ahead goal v. Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoalpalhinha_240330.jpg
Palhinha brings Fulham level v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoalsolankev2_240330.jpg
Solanke heads Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Richmond Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins the pole

  
Published March 30, 2024 12:53 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — A pair of Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets will be at the front of the field for the start of Sunday night’s Cup race (7 p.m. ET on Fox).

Defending spring Richmond winner Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag after winning the pole. Teammate Chase Elliott will be next to him on the front row.

MORE: Richmond starting lineup

Chevrolet drivers locked out the first two rows with Ross Chastain in third and Alex Bowman in fourth.

Bubba Wallace in fifth was the first Toyota driver. Martin Truex Jr. in seventh and Ty Gibbs in eighth were the other two Toyota drivers inside the top 10.

AUTO: MAR 18 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Kyle Busch to race Christopher Bell harder after COTA incident
Kyle Busch confronted Christopher Bell on pit road after the Cup race at COTA.

Todd Gilliland was the top Ford driver. He qualified sixth. Austin Cindric in ninth and Joey Logano in 10th were the other two Ford drivers inside the top 10.

The green flag for the Easter Sunday race will wave at 7:15 p.m. ET. Fox will provide coverage at 7 p.m. Pre-race coverage will begin on FS1 at 5:30 p.m. and will continue on Fox at 6 p.m.