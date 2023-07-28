 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore
Chelsea FC v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series
Chelsea - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_streelmanint_230728.jpg
Streelman highlights ‘hot start’ to 3M Open
nbc_golf_sales_thisisyourmomentv2_230728.jpg
Streelman, Poston step up at 3M Open
LeBron_and_Bronny.jpg
Bronny health update, Brown’s ‘Black Wall Street’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore
Chelsea FC v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series
Chelsea - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_streelmanint_230728.jpg
Streelman highlights ‘hot start’ to 3M Open
nbc_golf_sales_thisisyourmomentv2_230728.jpg
Streelman, Poston step up at 3M Open
LeBron_and_Bronny.jpg
Bronny health update, Brown’s ‘Black Wall Street’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Richmond Truck Series starting lineup

  
Published July 28, 2023 06:42 PM

Ty Majeski scored his second pole of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season on Friday at Richmond Raceway.

The ThorSport Racing driver won the pole with a lap of 119 mph around the .75-mile Virginia short track.

MORE: Truck starting lineup

Point leader Corey Heim will start second for the Truck Series regular-season finale with a lap of 118.728 mph. He’s followed by William Sawalich (118.219 mph), Ben Rhodes (118.203 mph) and Matt Mills (118.048 mph).

Grant Enfinger, the only driver in the field with a Truck win at Richmond, will line up 13th with a lap of 117.076 mph.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:46 p.m. ET.