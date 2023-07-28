Richmond Truck Series starting lineup

Ty Majeski scored his second pole of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season on Friday at Richmond Raceway.

The ThorSport Racing driver won the pole with a lap of 119 mph around the .75-mile Virginia short track.

Point leader Corey Heim will start second for the Truck Series regular-season finale with a lap of 118.728 mph. He’s followed by William Sawalich (118.219 mph), Ben Rhodes (118.203 mph) and Matt Mills (118.048 mph).

Grant Enfinger, the only driver in the field with a Truck win at Richmond, will line up 13th with a lap of 117.076 mph.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:46 p.m. ET.

