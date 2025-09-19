 Skip navigation
Rick Ware Racing will sell charter to Legacy MC in resolution between two teams

  
Published September 19, 2025 05:16 PM

Rick Ware Racing and Legacy Motor Club announced Friday that they have reached a resolution in their dispute over the sale of a charter.

The teams announced that Rick Ware Racing will sell a charter to Legacy Motor Club.

Their dispute centered around what charter Legacy Motor Club had purchased from Rick Ware Racing and when they would have access to it. The matter was scheduled to trial in January 2026.

“Reaching a positive outcome was important for everyone involved,” said Legacy Motor Club owner Jimmie Johnson in a statement. “I truly respect the effort put forth by Robby Benton and Rick Ware to reach a settlement so we may all focus on our business operations and future goals. I’m glad this is behind us and we can all move forward in unison.”

Details of Legacy MC agreement to purchase charter from Rick Ware Racing revealed in court
Judge denies request by Legacy MC to issue preliminary injunction against Rick Ware Racing.

Said Ware in a statement: “I met with both Jimmie and Cal Wells recently and we came to an agreement to sell and transfer a charter from RWR to Legacy Motor Club. I believe we landed in a mutually beneficial place for both teams and the result will be a clear path forward for us all. I look forward to putting all of our focus on finishing the 2025 season strong.”

The teams stated the terms of the settlement remain confidential.